A member of security personnel walks past the gate of the Asian Development Bank headquarters in Mandaluyong City, northeast of Manila, Philippines, May 3, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MARK R. CRISTINO

The Asian Development Bank announced Wednesday that it would maintain its growth forecast for this year in Asia at 6 percent, but warned of the fallouts of the ongoing trade tensions between China and the United States for the region.

Asia's GDP remained stable thanks to strong domestic demand, especially in China and India, and high oil and gas prices, which benefit energy-exporting countries such as Kazakhstan, the ADB said in a new report.