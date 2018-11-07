A shoe of German sportswear company Adidas is seen during the company's balance sheet press conference in Herzogenaurach, Germany, Mar. 8, 2017 (reissued Nov. 7, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Adidas on Wednesday raised its earnings outlook for 2018 after strong third-quarter results, but trimmed its revenue guidance due to lower sales in Western Europe, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE.

The sporting-goods company now expects 2018 net income from continuing operations between 1.66 billion euros and 1.72 billion euros ($1.89 billion-$1.96 billion), up between 16 percent and 20 percent from a year earlier. On a currency-neutral basis, revenue should grow between 8 percent and 9 percent compared with a previous forecast of around 10 percent, due to lower-than-expected growth in Western Europe, Adidas said.