A sign is seen outside the headquarters of the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in Washington, DC, USA, Mar. 13, 2019. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

A screen shows stock pricing information for the Boeing company at the end of the of the trading day at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, New York, USA, Mar. 13, 2019. EPA/JUSTIN LANE

American Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 (Tail Number N342RX) is parked in a gate at LaGuardia Airport in New York, New York, USA, Mar. 13, 2019. EPA/PETER FOLEY

The global grounding of Boeing's most popular model is likely to generate a host of business challenges for the aerospace giant, which is already wrestling with the reputational fallout from the crash of one of its planes and a swift reaction outside the United States, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Thursday.

Boeing's race with rival Airbus SE to meet surging international demand for air travel helped make Boeing the top US exporter by sales and the most valuable component of the Dow Jones Industrial Index.