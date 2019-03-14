The global grounding of Boeing's most popular model is likely to generate a host of business challenges for the aerospace giant, which is already wrestling with the reputational fallout from the crash of one of its planes and a swift reaction outside the United States, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Thursday.
Boeing's race with rival Airbus SE to meet surging international demand for air travel helped make Boeing the top US exporter by sales and the most valuable component of the Dow Jones Industrial Index.