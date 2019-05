Nina Silva, founder of a movement known as "Black Money" that aims to bring about greater opportunities for Afro-Brazilians in the business world and labor market, speaks to EFE in an interview on May 17, 2019, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra

A new movement led by female Afro-Brazilian executives and entrepreneurs is striving to break down the barriers that prevent the nation's black population from making greater inroads in the business world.

The group's main objective is to combat the structures of influence and power that limit the entry and continued presence of people of African descent in the country's labor market, the founder of the "Black Money" movement in Brazil, Nina Silva, said in an interview with EFE.