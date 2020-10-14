Speculated about in the industry for years, an Apple presentation Tuesday launched the iPhone 12 range, revealing compatibility with very high-speed 5G internet networks.
Handout image released by Apple showing the new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, introduced during a special event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, USA, 13 October 2020. EPA-EFE/APPLE INC. / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO SALES
Handout image released by Apple showing Apple CEO Tim Cook showcasing the all-new iPhone 12 Pro during a special event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, USA, 13 October 2020. EPA-EFE/BROOKS KRAFT / APPLE INC. / HO EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO SALES
Handout image released by Apple showing the new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini which come in five aluminum finishes including blue, green, black, white and (PRODUCT) RED, introduced during a special event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, USA, 13 October 2020. EPA-EFE/APPLE INC. / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO SALES
