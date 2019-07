The image of flying vehicles whizzing passengers through a major city has long been confined to our collective imagination of the future but that future could be nearer than we think, perhaps as soon as 2024 if Airbus' project for the Paris Olympics goes to plan.

Nowadays, a trip from Charles de Gaulle to downtown Paris takes around an hour but the European aerospace giant, in conjunction with city authorities, wants to make that travel time a touch slicker with unmanned flying taxis.