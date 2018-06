An Air China airliner is seen on the runway before it takes off at John F. Kennedy Airport in Queens, New York, USA, Jun 30, 2017. EPA/JASON SZENES

The state-owned airline Air China said Tuesday it is set to restart flights between Pyongyang and Beijing.

"Flights to Pyongyang are going to be resumed from tomorrow," a spokesperson the company's Promotion Department told EFE, but did not give a reason for their resumption.