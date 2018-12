The logo of Air France-KLM is displayed during company shareholders General Assembly in Paris, France, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Air France said Wednesday that it has appointed Anne Rigail as the new chief executive of the Air France airline, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

Rigail was previously executive vice-president responsible for customers in Air France.