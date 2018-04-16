A passenger is silhouetted as he passes Air France airplanes sitting on the tarmac in Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy, outside Paris, France, Mar. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/IAN LANGSDON

Air France said Monday that it expects to operate 70 percent of its flights on Tuesday, the first day of a 48-hour strike involving pilots, cabin crew and ground staff in France over a wage dispute, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

The airline, part of Air France-KLM, said it plans to operate 55 percent of its long-haul flights, 65 percent of its medium-haul flights to and from Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris and 80 percent of its short-haul flights at Paris-Orly and provincial airports.