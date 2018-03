Air France airline workers protest as they go on strike near the Air France headquarters in Roissy, near Paris, France, 22 February 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YOAN VALAT

Air France on Thursday said it expects to operate 75 percent of its flights during an upcoming union strike, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

The carrier, which is part of Air France-KLM, intends to operate 70 percent of its scheduled long-haul flights and 80 percent of the short-haul ones, based on estimates that 35 percent of its pilots, 31 percent of its cabin crew and 29 percent of its ground staff will strike.