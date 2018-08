AIR France-KLM CEO and CFO Frederic Gagey leaves after a press conference about the group's half year results in Paris, France, 01 August 2018. EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

(L-R) Air France-KLM deputy CEO and KLM's President and CEO Pieter Elbers, AIR France-KLM CEO and CFO Frederic Gagey and Air France-KLM deputy CEO and Air France's CEO Franck Terner attend a press conference about the group's half year results in Paris, France, 01 August 2018. EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Air France-KLM said Wednesday that its second-quarter net profit fell sharply on the back of an operating result which was hit by strike action, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

Net profit at the Franco-Dutch carrier was 109 million euros ($127.6 million) compared with 593 million euros a year earlier, mainly due to the difference between financial expenses this year and financial income in 2017.