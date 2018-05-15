Jean-Marc Janaillac, CEO of Air France-KLM, during the second summit of Airlines for Europe (A4E) Aviation Summit in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 8, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Madrid, May 15 (efe-epa) Air France-KLM is appointing Anne-Marie Couderc as non-executive chairman of its board of directors, and naming a three-person management committee to steer its leadership transition following the resignation of chairman and CEO Jean-Marc Janaillac, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Tuesday.

The management committee will be composed of Chief Financial Officer Frederic Gagey, who will serve as the group's interim CEO, and by the respective chief executives of Air France and KLM, Franck Tener and Pieter Elbers, the company said Tuesday.