The logo of Air France-KLM is displayed during company shareholders General Assembly in Paris, France, 15 May 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Shares in Air France-KLM trade lower on Friday after the airline named Air Canada executive Benjamin Smith as its new chief executive, despite strong resistance from unions, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

A group of nine French unions issued a statement on Thursday opposing the appointment of a non-French national to the post, and accusing the board of not having the company's interests at heart.