Passengers wait to access the check-in desk of the French airline Air France at the Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, France, May 7, 2018. EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Planes of French airline Air France are parked on the tarmac on the Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, France, May 7, 2018. EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Jean-Marc Janaillac CEO of Air France-KLM during the second summit of Airlines for Europe (A4E) Aviation Summit in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 8, 2017 (reissued May 4, 2018). EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Air France-KLM shares plunged Monday after its chief executive pledged to resign because he had failed to quell labor unrest, throwing the company's strategy into question, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

Its stock was down more than 13 percent, and by half since its recent peak in January, before employees at its Air France unit began a series of strikes over wages, forcing the airline to cut back on its flights, and incurring what the company says is more than 300 million euros ($358 million) in costs.