(L-R) Chief Financial Officer of Air France KLM Frederic Gagey, President and CEO of KLM Pieter Elbers, Chairman and CEO of Air France KLM Jean-Marc Janaillac and Chief Executive Officer of Air France Franck Terner at a press conference presenting the 2017 financial results of the Air France KLM group, Paris, France, Feb 16, 2018. EFE-EPA(FILE)/YOAN VALAT

France's national carrier asked its clients on Wednesday to prepare for some disruption to its services due to planned industrial action backed by nearly all pilot, cabin and ground-crew trade unions which are seeking a six percent pay increase.

Air France said the strike, set for Thursday, would still allow it to operate up to half of its long-haul flights, 75 percent of its medium-haul departures and some 85 percent of its short-haul schedule.