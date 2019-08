A Air New Zealand jetliner accelerates for take off on a wet runway at Melbourne International airport, Australia, 12 July 2015. EPA-EFE/FILE/UDO WEITZ

A view through a window of the Air New Zealand Boeing 777-319(ER) passenger plane at the Heathrow passenger terminal, London, Britain, 07 April 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/MAURITZ ANTIN

National airline Air New Zealand's annual earnings for the financial year 2019 fell by 31 percent due to rising fuel prices and operating costs and a decline in demand, the company announced Thursday.

The company ended the 2019 financial year, which ends at the end of June, with earnings before tax of NZ$ 374 million ($239 million), much less than the $345 million it had earned the year before.