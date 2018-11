View of an Airbus A330 in the final assembly line for the TAP Air Portugal in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, Nov. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

View of an Airbus A330 in the final assembly line for the TAP Air Portugal in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, Nov. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

A Portuguese air carrier on Monday took delivery of its first Airbus A330-Neo, a more fuel efficient and sustainable plane than its predecessor, as documented by an epa-efe photojournalist.

Airbus celebrated the handover to TAP, Air Portugal of the latest generation Airbus which claims to be a cleaner plane than its predecessors.