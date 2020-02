Tony Fernandes, from Malaysia, answers a question during a press conference in Sydney, Australia, 12 March 2015. EFE-EPA FILE/PAUL MILLER

Sepang (Malaysia), 29/01/2020.- AirAsia aircraft are parked at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2) in Sepang, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 29 January 2020. Malaysia comfirm three new positive cases of coronavirus, making a total of seven. AirAsia extends suspension of flights to Wuhan, China until the end of February. (Malasia) EFE/EPA/AHMAD YUSNI

The owner of Malaysian airline AirAsia and a senior manager temporarily stepped down Monday night while the country’s anti-corruption commission investigates alleged bribes paid by European aircraft manufacturer Airbus

Chief Executive Tony Fernandes and Executive Director Kamarudin Meranun stood down in a statement issued by the Malaysian stock market. EFE-EPA