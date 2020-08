The Air Asia logo adorns the tail of an airplane on the opening day of the 53rd International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, Jun. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/IAN LANGSDON

Asia’s largest low-cost airline said in a statement published Tuesday it would resume international flight from Malaysia to Singapore this month after the two governments had reached an agreement to allow certain types of travel between the countries.