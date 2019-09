Brian Chesky, founder and CEO of Airbnb, arrives at Sun Valley, United States.EFE/Andrew Gombert/Archivo

Airbnb is valued at about $31 billion, according to private firms and is considered a "unicorn", a company that exceeds $1 billion before going public. EFE/Alejandro García/Archivo

International apartment rental company Airbnb announced Thursday that it plans to go public in 2020.

In a brief statement, the firm based in San Francisco, United States, declared its intentions after months of rumors about the possibility, which generated expectations in a year of sound stock market debuts.