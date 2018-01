Tourists take pictures of the Eiffel Tower from the Trocadero in Paris, France, Sept. 26, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Vacation rental platform Airbnb said Monday it would distribute 13.5 million euros ($16.7 million) it had collected in tourist taxes to 50 French cities and towns, in line with a recently-introduced tax reform that applies to hotels and other tourist accommodation in the country.

The sum, which is double that of 2016, would mainly benefit Paris, which is set to receive 6.9 million euros, followed by Nice (860,000 euros) and Marseilles (790,000 euros).