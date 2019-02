File image shows Airbus employees moving a tailplane fin for an Airbus A-380 at the factory in Stade, Germany, Thursday March 11, 2004. More than 20 per cent of the Airbus parts are made of carbon fibre compound material, which reduces the weight by 70 per cent in comparison to steel.EFE-EPA (FILE) /CARSTEN REHDER

The A-380, a mammoth double-decker commercial airliner, was supposed to revolutionize the way people flew to far-off intercontinental destinations, but something has gone wrong with that ambitious plan and its creator, the European aeronautical consortium Airbus, announced on Thursday it would stop making it.

Two decades after its launch, the spacious globe-shrinking aircraft was set to be remembered as a dream machine that never really took off with carriers.