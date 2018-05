A man walks past a logo of US aircraft manufacturing company Boeing at Taoyuan airport, in Taoyuan, Taiwan, June 14, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Airbus said Tuesday that it has agreed, alongside France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom, to make amendments to its reimbursable-launch-investment loans for its A380 and A350XWB aircraft in order to comply with World Trade Organization rules.

As a result, the European Union has notified the WTO of an additional set of compliance measures, Airbus said.