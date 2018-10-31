A file picture dated 15 July 2014 of the Airbus logo on an A380 airplane at the Farnborough Airshow in Farnborough, Hampshire, south east England, 15 July 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDY RAIN

European plane maker Airbus SE said deliveries and free cash flow this year would fall short because of supplier problems, which have buffeted it and rival Boeing Co. as they race to build all the aircraft they have promised, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Thursday.

Still, profit rose in the third quarter, reflecting buoyant demand for new jets from airlines globally. Passenger numbers are soaring, boosted by an explosion of budget carriers. Airlines are snapping up aircraft to meet that demand but also to modernize fleets to save fuel amid today's higher oil prices.