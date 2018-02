An Airbus A400M military transport airplane flies during a flight demonstration on the opening day of the 52nd Paris Air Show held at Le Bourget, North of Paris, France, June 19, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/IAN LANGSDON

European aircraft manufacturer Airbus said Thursday that its net profit had nearly tripled to 2.87 billion euros ($3.58 billion) in 2017, 189 percent more than last year's, despite a new charge related to the A400M military transport aircraft.

Airbus had taken a one-off 1.29 billion euro charge on the A400M program in order to fix its technical and schedule issues.