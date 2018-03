An Airbus logo next to a red traffic light on the main entrance building of the Airbus group plant in Bremen, Germany, Mar. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

European plane maker Airbus SE said Wednesday that it would cut production of its flagship A380 superjumbo commercial plane and the A400M military transport aircraft due to weak demand, according to a report by Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

The reduction in output plans is due to take effect from 2020 and will impact about 3,700 jobs, the company said in a statement. It also said it would try to shift most of those employees to work on booming plane programs.