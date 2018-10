A CGI handout file image provided by Airbus, June 22, 2007, shows an Airbus A350-900 XWB in Singapore Airlines livery. On Oct 8, 2018 Airbus was poised to appoint its effective No. 2, Guillaume Faury, as next CEO. EFE-EPA (FILE) /AIRBUS - HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Guillaume Faury,new President of Airbus Commercial Aircraft, poses in front of a new Airbus A220-300 aircraft during the presentation of the new Airbus A220-300 Single-Aisle aircraft in Colomiers, near Toulouse, France, July 10. 2018. On Oct 8, 2018 Airbus was poised to appoint its effective No. 2, Guillaume Faury, as its next CEO. EPA-EFE (FILE) /GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Airbus President and CEO Tom Enders poses for photographers after results press conference of Airbus in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, Feb 15, 2018. On Oct 8, 2018 Airbus was poised to appoint its effective No. 2, Guillaume Faury, as next CEO. EPA-EFE (FILE) /CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Airbus is poised to name the head of the plane making unit and effective No. 2, Guillaume Faury, as its next chief executive, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

Faury is set to replace Tom Enders, who in Dec. said he wouldn't seek a new mandate when his current term expires next year. The announcement could come as early as Monday, the people said.