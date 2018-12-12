An plane flies off into the sunset at the airport in Duesseldorf, Germany, Feb. 8, 2011. EPA-EFE FILE/JULIAN STRATENSCHULTE

The global airline industry is expected to post $35.5 billion in combined net profits next year, the International Air Transport Association said Wednesday, extending to 10 years a period during which the often-volatile air-travel sector has remained in the black, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Wednesday.

IATA, with more than 200 airline members, said rising US oil output and large inventories should keep a lid on prices and combine with still healthy economic growth to underpin the rise in profit from $32.3 billion the industry is expected to deliver this year. The figure is $1.5 billion below a previous forecast.