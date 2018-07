An Air France aircraft takes off as a commuter walks inside Charles de Gaulle Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France Jan 26, 2016. France faces major disruptions as walk-outs by taxi drivers and air traffic controllers coincided with strikes by teachers' unions. EFE-EPA (FILE) /YOAN VALAT

A flight information board with various flights listed as 'cancelled' due to a strike of air traffic controllers at the Charles de Gaulle Internation Airport's Terminal 2, in Roissy, near Paris, France, Apr 8, 2015.EFE-EPA (FILE) /CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

File image shows Air France aircraft parked on the tarmac on the Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, France, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

File image shows a French flag blowing in the wind near the Control Tower of the Orly airport, near Paris, France, July 21, 2010, as a strike by air traffic controllers in France is causing serious disruption to domestic and European flights. EPA-EFE (FILE) /YOAN VALAT

A group of European airliners on Tuesday filed a complaint at the European Commission (EC) against the French air traffic control (ATC) strike which has led to some 5,000 flight cancellations so far this year, according to a joint statement.

These European air carriers include Ireland's Ryanair, Hungary's Wizz airlines, United Kingdom's (UK) Easy Jet and the International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (IAG) comprising British Airways, Iberia, Vueling and Aer Lingus.