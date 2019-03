Anti riot police form a barricade as Algerian protesters rally to protest against extending President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's mandate, in Algiers, Algeria, March 15, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Abed el Moumen Ould Kaddour CEO of Sonatrach (R) Abedrahmane kharchouche Patron of Galgaze Algeria (L) attend the inauguration of liquefied industrial gas production plant of the private company Calgaz, at Ouargla, in southern Algeria, Jan. 14, 2019 EPA-EFE FILE/STR

Employees of the Algerian Ministry of Vocational Education and Training protest against extending President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's mandate in Algiers, Algeria, March 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

A contentious political transition in Algeria is creating uncertainty around a number of foreign investment deals in Africa's largest natural gas-producing country, according to a report from the Dow Jones newswires made available to EFE Tuesday.

In recent weeks, Exxon Mobil has held off on signing a preliminary deal with Algeria's state-run Sonatrach, and companies including BP and Norway's Equinor have expressed concern about how Algeria's political turmoil might affect oil and gas production.