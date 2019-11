Logo of Alibaba Group seen on their booth on Big Data expo in Guiyang, Guizhou Province, China, 28 May 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

After weeks of rumors and leaks, Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba on Friday confirmed it would list in the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The move into the Asian financial hub comes as part of the company plan to offer 500 million ordinary shares. Some 12.5 million are destined for retail shares in Hong Kong. EFE-EPA