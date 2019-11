China's e-commerce giant Alibaba announced Wednesday that it expected to raise up to 101.2 billion Hong Kong dollars (nearly $13 billion) in its listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange, the world's biggest listing so far this year.

In a statement on its website, the group said it would offer 500 million shares at HK$176 each and that international underwriters would have over-allotment option to purchase up to another 75 million shares at the same price.