Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands during their meeting at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, Sept.11, 2018. EPA-EFE/DMITRI LOVETSKY / POOL

China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Russia's Mail.ru Group Ltd. have teamed up to create a joint venture aimed at expanding services to consumers in Russia, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to epa-efe Tuesday.

The new joint venture will be backed by the Russian Direct Investment Fund _ a sovereign-wealth fund _ and Russian telecommunications company MegaFon.