A young woman demonstrates a trial system for facial recognition-authorized online payments for premium wine presented by Alibaba Group's TMall, a Chinese language website for business to consumer online retail, on day two of VinExpo in Hong Kong, China, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEX HOFFORD

A model holds a half bottle of wine on day two of VinExpo in Hong Kong, China, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEX HOFFORD

China's largest e-commerce platform, Alibaba, hogged the limelight on Day 2 of a wine fair on Wednesday in Hong Kong with an automated wine store where the client can make purchases through facial recognition.

The Chinese multinational presented a wine shop where a client can be attended to by a machine, which would help the customer identify the product, obtain information about it and facilitate the purchase through facial recognition.