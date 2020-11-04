The shares of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba plummeted Wednesday following the sudden announcement the previous night of the suspension of the IPO of its financial tech subsidiary, Ant Group, which was set to be the biggest stock debut in history.
Alibaba shares plummet after Ant's IPO suspension
People enter the Ant Group headquarters in Hangzhou, China, 27 September 2020 (issued 28 September 2020). EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI
A woman works at the reception desk of the Ant Group headquarters in Hangzhou, China, 27 September 2020 (issued 28 September 2020). EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI
The shares of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba plummeted Wednesday following the sudden announcement the previous night of the suspension of the IPO of its financial tech subsidiary, Ant Group, which was set to be the biggest stock debut in history.