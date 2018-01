An employee walking past a logo of Alibaba Group at its base on the outskirts of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, Nov. 4, 2013. EPA-EFE-FILE/JEFF LEE

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba shut down a total of 240,000 online stores on its platform in 2017 for selling fake products, the company said in a report on Wednesday.

The company also helped authorities catch counterfeiters who had sold fake goods worth 4.3 billion yuan ($668 million) offline, according to state news agency Xinhua.