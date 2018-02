A file photo dated Nov. 4, 2013 showing an employee walking past a logo of Alibaba Group at its new base on the outskirts of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. EPA-EFE FILE/JEFF LEE

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has reached an agreement with the American media conglomerate Disney to use its animated series and movies on the Youku video streaming service, China Daily reported Tuesday.

Under the deal, Youku subscribers will have access to over 1,000 episodes of Disney animated shows as well as to some of its biggest hits including "Pirates of the Caribbean", "Frozen" and "Beauty and the Beast".