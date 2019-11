Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan, (2-L); Tung Chee-hwa (3-L), former Hong Kong Chief Executive and Alibaba Group independent non-executive director; Daniel Zhang (C), Chief Executive Officer of Alibaba Group; Laura Cha (3-R), Chairman of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing and Joseph Tsai (2-R), co-founder and executive vice chairman of Alibaba Group, attend the company's stock trading debut at the headquarters of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing in Hong Kong, China, Nov. 28, 2019. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Daniel Zhang, Chief Executive Officer of Alibaba Group, attends the company's stock trading debut at the headquarters of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing in Hong Kong, China, Nov. 26, 2019. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Daniel Zhang (C), Chief Executive Officer of Alibaba Group, and guests attend the company's stock trading debut at the headquarters of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing in Hong Kong, China, Nov. 26, 2019. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

E-commerce giant Alibaba's listing shot up 6.9 percent within an hour and a half of its debut on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange Tuesday, in what has been the world's largest IPO so far this year.

At 11 am local time, the company's shares had risen from its initial price of HK$176 ($22.5) to HK$188.10. EFE-EPA