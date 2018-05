Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba and its distribution arm Cainiao said on Tuesday that they had reached an agreement with two other investors to acquire a 10 percent stake in Chinese express delivery company ZTO for $1.38 billion.

The agreement, announced in a joint statement on Tuesday, seeks to strengthen collaboration between ZTO and Cainiao in a transforming logistics industry in the country, as part of Alibaba's plan to integrate online and offline trade.