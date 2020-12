Alibaba, the embattled Chinese e-commerce giant, has said the expanded repurchase program began in the last quarter of 2020 and would last through 2022.

In a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the embattled Chinese e-commerce giant said the expanded repurchase program approved by its board of directors began earlier in the last quarter of 2020 and would last through 2022. EFE-EPA