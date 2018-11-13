View of cemetery in Lopez de Micay, Colombia, on Nov. 7, 2018, where numerous victims of drug violence are laid to rest in an area where the allure of growing the coca leaf, the raw material of cocaine, continues to attract many farm hands, who either find no alternative for making a living or at least none so profitable. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Guzman Jr.

A Colombian navy unit on Nov. 7, 2018, patrols the river near Lopez de Micay, an area where drug traffickers are the lords and masters since growing coca leaf, the raw material of cocaine, continues to attract many farm hands, who either find no alternative for making a living or at least none so profitable. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Guzman Jr..

Everyone knows along Colombia's Pacific coast that cocaine brings violence to the door of your home, but the allure continues to be stronger for many farm hands who grow the coca leaf, the drug's raw material, and who either find no alternative for making a living or at least none so profitable.

"More than one farm worker fully knows the risks and damage the drug causes the country...they're aware of it but so what," Mario Tovar, community leader of Lopez de Micay, a municipality deep in jungle along the Pacific, told EFE.