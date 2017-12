A restaurant shows a bitcoin sign as a payment option in Seoul, South Korea, 18 December 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Around 31 percent of South Koreans have invested in cryptocurrencies to make quick profits, according to a survey published on Wednesday.

The poll, carried out by South Korean job portal Saramin, showed that 31.3 percent of the surveyed people had invested in virtual currencies, with an average investment of 5.66 million won ($5,300).