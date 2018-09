The Amazon logo in Werne, Germany on Nov. 7, 2017. Amazon on Sept. 4, 2018, became the second US firm to top $1 trillion in share value. EFE-EPA/ Friedemann Vogel

Tech giant Amazon on Tuesday became the second US firm to hit the $1 trillion mark, after Apple did so on Aug. 2.

Shares of the commercial powerhouse headed by Jeff Bezos moved over $2,000 at mid-day on Wall Street to $2,050.27, after rising 1.9 percent.