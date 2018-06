Photo provided by Amazon on June 13, 2018, showing one of the firm's Prime cargo trucks. EFE-EPA/AMAZON/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Tech giant Amazon is targeting the lower-income US population by broadening its discount price offer for its Prime subscription service to Medicaid beneficiaries.

Amazon, whose Prime service already has achieved huge penetration among the more affluent public with greater buying power, is now offering membership in its premium program to lower-income US residents for $5.99 per month, half the $12.99 that customers must normally pay.