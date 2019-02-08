Owner of the Washington Post and founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, delivering remarks at an event celebrating the new location of the Washington Post in Washington, DC, USA, Jan 28, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Jeff Bezos, owner of the Washington Post and founder of Amazon.com Inc., accused National Enquirer parent American Media Inc. of trying to blackmail him by threatening to release embarrassing photos of the tech tycoon, escalating a fight that began with the tabloid's revelations of his alleged extramarital affair, Dow Jones Newswires reported in an article made available to Efe on Friday.

In a lengthy post on the web platform Medium, Mr. Bezos alleges that American Media demanded that he call off investigators he brought in to determine how the Enquirer obtained his personal text messages for the initial article it published and whether it had untoward motives in pursuing the article.