Amazon confirmed new headquarters in Northern Virginia and Long Island City, which is in the borough of Queens directly across the East River from Manhattan, NYC, US on Nov. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

Amazon confirmed speculation about the locations for its dual new headquarters: Long Island City in the borough of Queens in New York City and Arlington in northern Virginia, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE Tuesday.

Each will have more than 25,000 employees and Amazon will invest $5 billion on the new locations.