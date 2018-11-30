Germany's antitrust regulator is opening an investigation into Amazon, making it the latest authority in Europe to examine the tech behemoth's practices amid growing concern that the retailer might be unfairly leveraging its dominant position, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Friday.

The Federal Cartel Office said Thursday it was examining business practices and terms on Amazon's German marketplace - a part of the Amazon website that is open to third-party sellers. The probe follows "many complaints" from sellers on the online marketplace, the largest in Germany, according to the watchdog's president, Andreas Mundt.