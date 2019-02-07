Amazon has invested in high-profile autonomous-vehicle startup Aurora, giving the online retailer insight into the fast-developing world of driverless cars as it navigates its growing logistics operation, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Thursday.

Aurora raised more than $530 million in the latest funding round, which was led by venture firm Sequoia Capital and included capital from Amazon and funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Group, the startup said Thursday. The investors valued the company at more than $2 billion.