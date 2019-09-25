US tech multinational Amazon announced Tuesday that it will lead an initiative to make different voice assistants like Alexa and Cortana compatible among themselves and with all the different mobile devices on the market, a move for which the firm has obtained the support of more than 30 companies.

A day before the company headed by Jeff Bezos presents its latest hardware products, Amazon revealed the Voice Interoperability Initiative with the aim of providing customers with "choice and flexibility through multiple, interoperable voice services."