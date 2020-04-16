A 7 April 2020 photo of an Amazon driver as he loads Whole Foods Market orders into his vehicle in Silver Spring, Maryland. EPA-EFE/Michael Reynolds

Amazon.com Inc.'s sales volume has jumped and its share price has climbed to record levels as traditional brick-and-mortar retailers struggle to stay afloat amid coronavirus-triggered lockdowns, but the e-commerce and technology giant also is facing a public relations backlash amid criticism about its workplace safety measures during the pandemic.

With much of the United States population under stay-at-home orders aimed at halting the spread of Covid-19, the Seattle-based multinational is experiencing a bump in traffic typically seen only at Christmas season and may emerge stronger than ever after the crisis has passed.